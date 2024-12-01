Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

Shares of CCCMF remained flat at $26.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. Cancom has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

