Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at Ventum Financial

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ventum Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.29.
Calian Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Calian Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
