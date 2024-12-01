Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 385.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,053 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Target were worth $72,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.