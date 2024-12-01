Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,332 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

