Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $92.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,654 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.43% of Zoom Video Communications worth $92,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 67.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 303,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,121.62. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $13,733,895.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

