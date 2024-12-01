Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $84.99 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,488 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $84,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $297.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

