Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $79.43 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 120.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,667 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of Airbnb worth $79,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,185,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,272,000 after buying an additional 80,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,017 shares of company stock worth $91,842,052. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

Shares of ABNB opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

