Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $67.85 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,509 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $67,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

WCN stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

