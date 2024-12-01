CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of CAE by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,269 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,597,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CAE by 36.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 67.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 657,227 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of CAE by 110.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 619,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

