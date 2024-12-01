Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Cadiz comprises about 0.4% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Cadiz worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cadiz by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 2.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 655,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 2,070,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,098,443.10. This represents a 9.99 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

