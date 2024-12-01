BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,105,500 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 2,060,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of BYDDF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,728. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

