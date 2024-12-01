BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

BWXT opened at $130.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

