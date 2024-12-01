BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of BW LPG worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $56,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $11,827,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter valued at $12,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BW LPG in the third quarter valued at $5,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $2,365,000.

BW LPG Price Performance

BW LPG stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BW LPG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

BW LPG Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

