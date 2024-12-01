Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,254 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $181,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 39.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 273.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $89.74 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

