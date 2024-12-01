Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $27,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 64.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $7,429,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 398.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $5,224,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

