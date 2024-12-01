Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $31,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.