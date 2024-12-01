Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 47,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 51.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.92 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

