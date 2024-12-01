Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Position Lessened by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,256 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 145,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,936,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 506,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.61 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

