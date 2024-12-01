Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Target Price at $25.06

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.06.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

