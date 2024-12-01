Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293,562 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up about 0.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. PGGM Investments raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 501,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

BRX stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

