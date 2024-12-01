BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 105,090 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 105,090 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

INTC stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

