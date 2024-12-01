BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.95 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $4,417,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.2% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Synopsys by 88.8% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 57,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $558.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.83 and a 200-day moving average of $545.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

