BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

