Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 46,058 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,058 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,373,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 233,293 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 964,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 18.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 58.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 193,046 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

