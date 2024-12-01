Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

