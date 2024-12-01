Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,423 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $195.96 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.72.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This represents a 10.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,702.22. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $472,253 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.