Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $93.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.39.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

BSX stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,894,270. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

