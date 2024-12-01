boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in November

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 1,612,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

