boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in November

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 1,612,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.
About boohoo group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- What is a support level?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.