BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 12,787 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 166,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,742,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $377.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

