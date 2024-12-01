BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Entegris worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.88. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

