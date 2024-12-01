BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Criteo were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $374,702.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,549,092.20. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,972 shares of company stock worth $890,198 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

