BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,787 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

