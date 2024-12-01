BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

