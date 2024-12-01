Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 155,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 124,012 shares.The stock last traded at $14.92 and had previously closed at $14.80.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.
About Blue Owl Capital Co. III
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
