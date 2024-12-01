Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 155,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 124,012 shares.The stock last traded at $14.92 and had previously closed at $14.80.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital Co. III

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 79.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,585,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 378,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 7,952.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 350,842 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the third quarter worth about $2,455,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.