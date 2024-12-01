Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 171,197 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of BOCN stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,527. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

