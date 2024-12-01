Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hawk Acquisition by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Black Hawk Acquisition by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 91,112 shares during the last quarter.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

Black Hawk Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

