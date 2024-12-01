B&L Asset Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,601 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 62.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 734,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 281,199 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 349,005 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

