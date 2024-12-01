B&L Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $608.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.44. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.09 and a 1-year high of $612.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.