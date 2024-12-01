B&L Asset Management LLC Invests $778,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $272.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.32 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.