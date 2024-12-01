B&L Asset Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.8% of B&L Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $468.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.24 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $347.51 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

