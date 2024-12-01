BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 22.3% in November

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 797.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,243,000 after buying an additional 5,598,190 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,485,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BioNTech by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.39. 518,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

