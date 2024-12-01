BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,229,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199,340 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.37 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $577.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
