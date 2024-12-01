Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Price Performance

BRY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 717,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,637. Berry has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $313.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 287.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

