Berkley W R Corp Trims Stock Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Berkley W R Corp cut its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,105 shares during the quarter. Cartesian Growth Co. II accounts for about 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RENE. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 473,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 165,931 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENE opened at $11.64 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.