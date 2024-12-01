Berkley W R Corp Invests $2.09 Million in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 652.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 451,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,402 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quetta Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Quetta Acquisition by 875.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Quetta Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

