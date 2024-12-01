Berkley W R Corp Cuts Position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,883 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.18% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 254.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 260,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

