Berkley W R Corp Buys New Position in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 323,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYCQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,278,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DYCQ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

DT Cloud Acquisition Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

