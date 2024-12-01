Berkley W R Corp Acquires 363,807 Shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,807 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.70% of ESH Acquisition worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESHA. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,368,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESH Acquisition stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

