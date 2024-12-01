Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1,176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after acquiring an additional 814,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 673,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $104.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

