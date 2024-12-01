Bellevue Group AG Has $52.23 Million Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,377,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,069 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 5.51% of Relay Therapeutics worth $52,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

